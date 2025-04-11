Richland Police Investigating Disturbance With Weapons at Park

Richland CityView-Youtube Richland CityView-Youtube loading...

Richland Police Were Dispatched to a Disturbance With Weapons at Claybell Park.

According to Police, Thursday, at about 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the park at 425 Broadmoor Street, as a fight involving 20 or more individuals was taking place.

A Firearm Had Been Discharged Into the Air by One of the Participants.

Park Rangers and Officers from several Police agencies were on scene, including Kennewick and West Richland Police Departments. Benton County Sheriff's Deputies also responded to assist in securing the scene. Police encountered a vehicle attempting to leave the scene. The occupants were temporarily detained for questioning.

A Juvenile Was Injured in the Disturbance and Transported to Kadlec for Treatment.

After investigation, it was learned the incident was a pre-arranged confrontation between two persons. As the situation escalated, a firearm was discharged by one of the groups.

Police recovered a firearm and several shell casings in the area. Police are continuing to investigate and are working with the Richland Parks Department to review any avaiable video surveillance.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333. Please reference case #25-014518.

