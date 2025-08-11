A 40-year old man was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide (RCW 46.61.520) after a collision with a pedestrian on Sunday night in Richland.

According to the Richland Police Department, at about 11:30 pm, Richland Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

A 66-Year Old Male Pedestrian Lost His Life in the Collision.

The crash occurred in the 1800 block George Washington Way. During the investigation, it was determined that the 40-year old driver involved was driving under the influence.

The Vehicle Driver was arrested and Booked into the Benton County Jail.

While the investigation is ongoing, Richland Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them at 509-628-0333.

