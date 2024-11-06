Wanted: Join the Hunt for Richland’s Most Elusive Thieves
The Richland Police Department is asking for your help to identify several people wanted for steaing items from local businesses. If you recognize any of the individuals, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.
Take a closer look at the first suspect, accused of shoplifting from Ulta.
If you can identify the man in the above photo, Richland Police would love to hear from you. The man is suspected of stealing two expensive bottles of cologne from Ulta. Who is he? Do you recognize this man? Call Officer Ruby at 509-628-0333 and reference Case # 24-044961.
Can you help Police identify the woman below in a Nike sweatshirt?
She's wanted on suspicion of taking tems from Target in Richland. If you have any information, call Officer Myers at 509-528-0333. Please reference Case # 24-045888
If you can identify the woman in the above photographs, Richland Police would like to hear the details. Notice the "Love Hurts" detailing on the hoodie she's sporting. She's also suspected of taking items from Target. Call Officer Myers at 509-528-0333. Please reference Case # 24-045888.
The last suspect is wanted for suspicion of stealing from Walmart in Richland.
Contact Officer Anderson if you have any information or can identify the person above. Call 509-628-0333 and reference Case # 046027.
These are just a few of the suspects recently caught on video surveillance. If you can help Police identify the individuals, that woud be a great service to them, and much appreciated.
