Richland, WA Police Department via Facebook Richland, WA Police Department via Facebook

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a collision in a local parking lot.

Police Are Looking for the Woman in the Photo

According to Richland Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 19 around 2 pm at Fred Meyer at 101 Wellsian Way.

Did You See the Collision? Contact the Richland Police Department

If you can help us identify her, give us a call at 509-628-0333 and reference case #26-040485, or submit a tip through our website at richlandwa.gov/policetips.

There are two sides to every story, and Richland Police would love to chat with the woman involved to hear her side.

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What to Do in a Parking Lot Accident

Typically, if only one vehicle is moving at the time of the parking lot collision, the driver of the moving vehicle is at fault. The driver should:

• Provide insurance information, name and phone number to the other individual.

• Wait for the owner of the vehicle you hit to arrive. If you can't wait, leave your name and number under the windshield wiper.

If you're involved in a parking lot collision, check for injuries, call 911 if needed, take photos of the damage, and exchange information with the other driver.

If you arrive at your parked vehicle and notice it's been damaged, hopefully, the responsible party left their information under your windshield wiper. If not, you'll need to do the following:

• Take photos of the damage.

• Record what day and time the accident occurred and when you discovered the damage.

• Contact the Police, and call your insurance agent as soon as you can.

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2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll