Richland Police Catch Man Playing Cop — Here’s What Happened

Is He a Fake Cop? Caller Spots Impersonator, Leads to Arrest

Richland Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Columbia Park Trail and Leslie Road on Thursday on a report of shady situation. A male in a black SUV was pulling vehicles over.

The Caller Believed the Man Was Impersonating a Police Officer.

As Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were in the area, they responded. Deputies located the suspect and vehicle in the 600 block of Columbia Park Trail. Richland Police Officers were on the scene soon after. As they arrived they took over the investigation. The caller was correct in their belief. The male was indeed Impersonating an Officer.

The Suspect Was Arrested and Booked Into the Benton County Jail.

He's charged with Criminal Impersonation 1st Degree for fraudulently acting as a police officer. According to the Richland Police Department:

Other than the suspect vehicle being a Land Rover, it was set up to look like a patrol vehicle. Thank you to those who called in the report so these actions could be stopped.

I've been pulled over a few times in my life. When those lights were flashing behind me, adrenaline was pumping. My heart was thumping. Pull over quickly. Was I speeding? Why am I being pulled over?

Each time, I was so nervous! I know I did NOT check to see what the make and model of the Police vehicle was. Did you?

