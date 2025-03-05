Richland Police Need Your Expert Eyes to ID Thief

Richland Police are asking for the public's help to identify an alleged thief.

The man in the photographs is suspected of stealing $1,700 from an elderly woman as she was shopping at Winco. Take a closer look. Surely, someone recognizes this man.

If you have any information, please contact the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333. Use reference #25-008157.

