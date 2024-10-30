Richland Police need your help to identify the suspects in the above photo.

The females in the image are wanted for alleged theft from Galaxy Mart II. The corner convenience store is located at 1301 Jadwin Avenue, Suite B.

Richland Police Department-Facebook Richland Police Department-Facebook loading...

Take a closer look. Do you recognize them? Could they be your neighbors? If you can identify one, or both of the wanted suspects, please contact Officer Nunez at the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333. Reference Case # 24-045288.

Get our free mobile app

It doesn't appear the suspects knew there was a surveillance camera. Surely, someone recognizes one, if not both suspects. Call non-dispatch at 509-628-0333 and help solve the crime.

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton