Richland Police Warn: “Don’t Leave Valuable Gifts in Your Vehicle”

It's that time of year...holiday shopping is at an all-time high. Don't be a target. Don't leave valuable gifts in clear view of thieves. Never leave unwrapped gifts, electronics, or shopping bags inside your car. Place your purchases in the trunk. Thieves are on the prowl and if they see anything, they'll steal the goods. Richland Police remind shoppers to be smart about holiday purchases.

Store items in your trunk, or hide them in unobvious places in your vehicle.

• If your car doesn’t have a trunk or if you're using an SUV, try to cover packages with a blanket or keep them hidden under the seats. If your vehicle has lockable storage areas (such as a locked glove box, center console, or hidden compartment), use them.

Don't leave items in your vehicle overnight.

• Thieves target vehicles after dark, knowing people are less likely to check their cars at night. If you can, bring your gifts inside your home or another safe location after shopping.

When parking, choose a well-lit, busy area with good visibility.

Isolated spots to break into a vehicle without drawing attention are perfect opportunities for thieves. Try to park near store entrances or close by other cars to make your vehicle less of a target.

Always lock your vehicle.

• Always make sure your car is locked when you leave it, even if you only step away for a short time. Locking your doors and rolling up windows is a simple yet effective way to reduce the chances of a break-in.

If your vehicle is broken into, contact the police immediately by calling the non-emergency dispatch phone number, 509-628-0333.

