Richland Police Need Your Help to Identify Suspect

The Richland Police Department is asking for your help to identify a wanted suspect.

Take a closer look at the man on the right in the photos. The male in the green sweatshirt has already been identified. Both suspects are wanted in connection to an alleged assault at Flight Tap & Table in Richland. No more details were given about the incident.

Do you know the men in the photos or have any information about the incident?

The man in the black shirt, wearing a hat, chain, and glasses is where Police need your assistance. Anyone recognize him? If so, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anyone with information about the incident or suspects are encouraged to call. Reference Case #24-018367.

