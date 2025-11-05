Richland Police Officers were instrumental in taking down a dangerous felon in the act of perpetrating once agin.

On Wednesday morning, officers were notified by the U.S. Marshals Task Force that they were planning to arrest Raymond Smith, who was wanted on an active Department of Corrections (DOC) warrant. The Richland Police Department was asked to assist due to Smith's history of violence.

Before This Arrest Could Take Place, Police Responded to a Burglary.

Wouldn't you know it? This burglary took place at an apartment complex on Duportail Street, the exact SAME location associated with Smith. The victim is an off-duty security officer, who reported that while he was walking his dog, someone entered his apartment and took off with car keys, personal belongings, and a rifle.

The Victim Later Saw Smith Driving His Stolen Vehicle and Called Police.

As probable cause was established for several felony crimes, additional officers and SWAT responded to assist. While Smith was placed under surveillance, a plan was put into place to take him into custody.

A High-Risk Traffic Stop Was Conducted and Smith Was Arrested.

A search warrant was later served at Smith’s residence, where officers recovered the stolen property, including the rifle, along with two additional handguns, one of which had been reported stolen out of Oregon.

Smith was booked on the DOC warrant. Additional charges are being forwarded for burglary, theft of a firearm, unlawful possesion of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

