Richland Police Arrest 2 After Drive-By Shooting in a Stolen Car

Two suspects were arrested after a drive-by shooting in a stolen vehicle in Richland.

On Sunday evening, officers with the Richland Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex on Bella Coola Lane for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, shell casings were found in the parking lot. No victims were located and no damage was reported.

The Suspects Were Driving a Stolen Blue Kia

The stolen vehicle matched a number of reported car thefts in the area. The suspects were targeting Hyundai and Kia models. Officers began patrolling local apartment complexes. And after about 45-minutes, a 9-1-1 call was made from Greentree Court, where a resident confronted the suspects trying to steal his Hyundai.

The Suspects Got Away in the Exact Same Stolen Blu Kia

As officers spotted the stolen Kia, it was seen rolling with its doors open. The driver jumped out and chased an Audi Q5, eventually getting into the Audi, and then sped away from Police. The Kia kept rolling into a yard, unoccupied.

A Vehicle Pursuit Began, as the Suspects Tried to Evade Capture

However, the chase ended after a successful pit maneuver near Aaron Drive. Three suspects fled on foot. But with assistance from a K-9 unit, drones, the West Richland Police Department, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and the Pasco Police Department, two suspects were taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing. If you have any information, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

