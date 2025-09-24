A 75-Year-Old Richland Man Survives Three Days Trapped in His Car

A 75-Year-Old Richland Man Survives Three Days Trapped in His Car

Baker County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

A Richland man is recovering after he survived three days in his car when he lost control and crashed in a remote area of Baker County, Oregon.

Paul Bartholomew Schwinberg Was Rescued Monday Morning.

According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Dispatch recieved a call of a report of a vehicle crash on Anthony Lakes Highway, near Antelope Peak Road. As Police, fire, and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found Schwinberg inside his 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit. The 75-year old man was assisted up the embankment to a waiting ambulance.

It's Not Clear How the Driver Ended Up More Than 125 Miles Away in Oregon.

After investigation, it was determined that Schwinberg went to an appointment in Kennewick on Friday, September 19th. As he was heading back to his home in Richland, he made a wrong turn.

Read More: This Oregon Gem Makes List of Best U.S. Small Historic Towns 

He was traveling west on Anthony Lakes Highway, when he failed to negotiate a curve, and the car traveled over an embankment about 200 feet before landing in the Antone Creek bed. The car landed nose first, with the back-end elevated.

While Schwinberg didn't sustain any major injuries, he was able to get out of the vehicle. However, he wasn't able to climb the steep embankment up to the highway. He stayed in the vehicle which stayed dry.

He remained there throughout the weekend until a local rancher came along and spotted him on Monday morning.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Schwinberg was transported to a local hospital. He was released on Tuesday.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Oregon's Most Scenic Drive is Perfect Day Trip From Tri-Cities WA

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

10 Roadside Attractions You’ll Love From Tri-Cities to Portland

If you are traveling from Tri-Cities to Portland, here are 10 roadside attractions you should check out on your trip!

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Filed Under: Richland
Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA