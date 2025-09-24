A Richland man is recovering after he survived three days in his car when he lost control and crashed in a remote area of Baker County, Oregon.

Paul Bartholomew Schwinberg Was Rescued Monday Morning.

According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Dispatch recieved a call of a report of a vehicle crash on Anthony Lakes Highway, near Antelope Peak Road. As Police, fire, and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found Schwinberg inside his 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit. The 75-year old man was assisted up the embankment to a waiting ambulance.

It's Not Clear How the Driver Ended Up More Than 125 Miles Away in Oregon.

After investigation, it was determined that Schwinberg went to an appointment in Kennewick on Friday, September 19th. As he was heading back to his home in Richland, he made a wrong turn.

He was traveling west on Anthony Lakes Highway, when he failed to negotiate a curve, and the car traveled over an embankment about 200 feet before landing in the Antone Creek bed. The car landed nose first, with the back-end elevated.

While Schwinberg didn't sustain any major injuries, he was able to get out of the vehicle. However, he wasn't able to climb the steep embankment up to the highway. He stayed in the vehicle which stayed dry.

He remained there throughout the weekend until a local rancher came along and spotted him on Monday morning.

Schwinberg was transported to a local hospital. He was released on Tuesday.

