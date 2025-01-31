Richland Man Arrested for Voyeurism at Kennewick Coffee Shop

A Richland Man Was Arrested Friday and Charged With Voyeurism in the First Degree.

28-year-old Christian Carman was located at his home in Richland and taken into custody.

Police Were Dispatched to a Kennewick Coffee Shop on Thursday.

Kennewick Police were called to a local coffee shop in the morning at about 10, after an employee activated the panic alarm. After speaking with employees, it was learned that one of the workers found a hidden cellphone recording them in the bathroom.

After Investigation, Kennewick Police Had Probable Cause to Arrest Carman.

Carman is accused of violating RCW 9A.44.115 – Voyeurism in the First Degree. Prior to Police arriving, Carman fled the coffee shop after he was confronted and fired by the business manager.

Voyeurism - First Degree is a Class C Felony.

On Friday afternoon, Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team found Christian at his residence in Richland. He was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail.

