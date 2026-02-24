A Richland resident is reaching out for help to cover the cost of decluttering and clean up of her home.

According to a Facebook Post, Mackenzie Hanson is the Fiancé of the Homeowner.

Hi everyone I am the fiancé of the owner of this home who did this to it. I am working with code enforcement and I can’t afford dump runs because it’s $50 per load not involving gas, and I just can’t afford it with everything else I have going on. I am trying my best to clean the property and pick up the broken pieces he has sadly caused due to serious mental health.

As Her Fiancé Is Incarcerated, Hanson Is Working With Richland's Code Enforcement.

The home is in foreclosure the cost of dump runs are not feasible at this time. The struggling mother of two places items on the street for Code Enforcement to pick up.

Hanson Hopes the Community Understands, and Wishes for Threats to End.

I really hope people stop threatening and making comments about burning the house down, it puts me in a lot of fear for myself and my family. I’m trying to heal myself and trying to heal this home. Please have some understanding and somewhat of sympathy because when you drive by and take pictures and post and talk horrible things, I’m here doing the best I can and trying to be okay inside. It has been tough watching and begging for the madness to stop. I didn’cause this and it’s still hard to understand how someone you love would choose stuff over their family.

If You'd Like to Help With Mackenzie's Clean up, Click the Button Below.

