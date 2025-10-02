Richland, WA Police Department via Facebook Richland, WA Police Department via Facebook loading...

Richland Police are asking for your help to locate the driver of hit-and-run crash.

At about 4:30 am Thursday, officers responded to a vehicle vs. power pole in the area of George Washington Way and Snyder. It was reported that the driver fled the scene and the vehicle was on fire.

As Officers Arrived at the Scene, They Found the Engine Compartment on Fire.

The power pole had been struck by the vehicle, and several power lines were down. The vehicle also crashed into a wood fence.

The collision caused a power outage in the area, and numerous alarms were triggered by the crash. Richland Fire & Emergency Services extinguished the engine fire. The City of Richland Electrical Department was dispatched to take care of the power pole and downed power lines.

Leaving the scene of a hit-and-run causing property damage is a simple misdemeanor that may result in possible jail time up to 90 days, and up to a $1,000 fine.

The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information or witnessed the collision, you're asked to contact the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

