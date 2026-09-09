Richland Police Search for Two Suspects in Planet Fitness Locker Room Theft
The Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an investigation.
The Two Individuals in the Above Image Are Accused of Theft
According to the Richland Police Department, the two suspects entered Planet Fitness on George Washington Way to use a day pass. Once inside the gym, the pair scoured the locker rooms for loot.
The Two Allegedly Stole Multiple Vehicle Keys From Unlocked Gym Lockers
This is the exact reason I ALWAYS use a lock at the gym. If it's NOT locked up tight, someone WILL take what doesn't belong to them. It's like the work-place refrigerator. If it's not marked with a name or securely packaged, someone WILL take it.
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Do You Have Any Information? See Something, Say Something
If you recognize the suspects, or the vehicle, or have ANY information, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333. Reference Case #26-043757. You can also submit a tip through the police station website.
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Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton