Richland’s George Washington Way Work Continues—What to Know

Canva Canva loading...

I drive it every day...George Washington Way in Richland. I know when it's all done, it'll be smooth sailing for all motorists. However, for the time being, pack your patience. You may have to spend a few more minutes to reach your destination. Or, plan ahead to use another route.

The City of Richland Advises Drivers of Lane Closures to be Prepared for This Week.

The City of Richland advises motorists of significant traffic impacts occurring this week as part of the South George Washington Way (GWW) Intersection Project. Crews will be completing critical work necessary to advance the installation of new traffic signal infrastructure.

READ MORE:Save BIG This Winter: Experts Say Set Your Thermostat Here

Between 7 am and 3 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, the following traffic adjustments will be in place:

• The northbound GWW left-turn lane onto Aaron/Adams will be closed.

• The inside southbound lane of GWW will be closed to accommodate removal and replacement of the dual-faced traffic curbing south of the intersection.

• Aaron Drive will remain open, as will the southbound left turn onto Columbia Point Drive.

• Columbia Point Drive westbound onto GWW will be reduced to one lane.

• Aaron Drive detour: Comstock Street to Goethals Drive. Plan for delays, and please follow posted detours, and reduce your speed in the work zones. Overnight work Is Planned for Wednesday, November 12th From 10 pm to 5 am, the George Washington Way/Columbia Point intersection will be periodicall controlled by flaggers. Short delays are expected.

Get our free mobile app

For more information about this project, and construction updates, you're encouraged to visit the downtownloop.com.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones