Richland Fire & Emergency Services (RF&ES) is currently recruiting qualifird candidates. They're hoping to fill 9 to 11 firefighter positions, including entry-level firefighters, lateral firefighters, and firefighter/paramedics.

This Is a Fantastic Opportunity to Begin a Rewarding Career in Public Service

"We are looking for individuals who want more than just a job," said Richland Deputy Fire Chief, Randy Aust. "We have expanded our footprint with new stations throughout Richland. We want dedicated team players who are committed to making a difference and building a long-term career serving the Richland community. We have also increased our incentives for lateral fire placement. If you are looking for a better cost of living and a family-friendly quality of life, consider coming to Richland.”

Richland Fire & Emergency Services is known for its strong commiyyment to safety, training, and professional growth. If you value teamwork, community, and professionalism, this opportunity is for you! Interviews will be in September, 2025. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply today.

Richland Fire & Emergency Services is proud to offer competitive wages, generous benefits, and supportive work culture that prioritizes work-life balance and career development.

Open Positions Include the Following:

• Entry-Level Firefighter

• Lateral Firefighter (EMT/Paramedic)

• Firefighter / Paramedic

For more information, visit online at wearerichland.org or email WeAreRFD@ci.richland.wa.us to speak with a recruiter.

Whether you're just starting out or bringing years of experience, Richland Fire & Emergency Services offers a supportive environment where your skills will be recognized, and your growth encouraged.

