The DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up soon. Save the date for Saturday, October 25th. That's the day people are encouraged to drop off unwanted, unused, or expired medications. NO questions asked.

From 10 am to 2 pm the Richland Police Department on George Washington Way will be available as a drop off location.

Most People Who Misuse Prescription Drugs Get Them From Family and Friends.

Unused and expired prescription medications are dangerous and can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.

Pharmaceutical drugs are just as dangerous as street drugs when people take them without a prescription or doctor's supervision.

Teens who abuse prescription drugs get the medications from family members and friends. The medicine cabinet is a popular place where teens look for medications.

Unused Prescription Drugs Thrown in the Trash Can Be Retrieved and abused.

• People may sell them illegally on the street.

Proper Dispoasal of Unused Drugs Saves Lives and Protects Our Environment.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 25th from 10 am till 2 pm. You can find a drop-off location here.

