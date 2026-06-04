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Richland Police officers responded to a domestic violence incident on Tuesday night.

A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend was attempting to forcefully gain entrance into her residence. According to Richland Police:

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had unlawfully entered the residence. As officers moved to the rear of the home, they heard sounds of a struggle inside and determined the suspect was actively forcing his way through interior doors to reach the victim, who had barricaded herself in a bedroom.

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Officers Quickly Gained Entrance to the Residence and Took the Suspect Into Custody

The victim was able to exit the room and was not injured in the incdent.

Domestic violence incidents can rapidly escalate and are unpredictable. Richland Police encourage anyone who may be experiencing domestic violence to get help. Call 911 if you feel are in immediate danger.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help in our community, including:

• Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties - DVSBF

24-Hour Crisis Line: 509-582-9841, Toll-Free: 1-800-648-1277

• Support, Advocacy & Resource Center (SARC)

24-hour crisis line: 509-374-5391

• National Domestic Violence Hotline

Call: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Text: START to 88788

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