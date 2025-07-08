Richland Police Department-Facebook Richland Police Department-Facebook loading...

The Richland Police Department working with detectives from the Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of multiple counts of Domestic Violence crimes.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Police Took Alejandro Jauregui Into Custody.

The suspect is accused of multiple counts of Domestic Vilence over the past weeks against his ex-girlfriend.

According to Richland Police, Officers responded to WE Johnson Park on Sunday, July 6th, after a call from witnesses reporting a female was held hostage by the suspect.

Officers located the female on the south side of the park. The victim told Police the suspect picked her up on July 4th, and she was not free to leave. The woman was finally able to run for help on the 6th, which is when witnesses called Police from the park.

Jauregui Was Booked Into the Benton County Jail.

He's facing multiple Domestic Violence charges, including assault, kidnapping, and felony order violation arrest.

The Richland Police Department and our neighboring law enforcement counterparts are committed to helping survivors of domestic violence. If you need help, call 911 or the non-emergency phone number (509-628-0333) to speak with a police officer about your situation. Also, please call the Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties - DVSBF 24-hour crisis line (509-582-9841) for resources and guidance.