Invitation to Richland’s Summer Pool Party This Saturday

Consider this your invitation to the City of Richland's 2nd Annual Dive Into Summer event THIS Saturday.

Bring the family for a FREE day of fun in Richland combining all the fun activities summer has to offer! There will be recreation, music, book challenges, crafts, big rigs, and a lot of information regarding community-wide activities going on all summer long.

What time does the event begin?

Canva Canva loading...

The afternoon starts with an afternoon $1 swim at 1:30 pm or the at 3:45 pm at George Prout Pool, at 1005 Swift Boulevard. From there, the festivities will move to John Dam Plaza.

What's happening at John Dam Plaza?

The local band Groove Principal will take over the Hapo Community stage, sponsored by Friends of the Richland Public Library. They'll play from 6 pm-8 pm. There will be a host of vendors on site, as well as food and beverages. Sweet Snack Attack, Popcorn Northwest and Miss Tamale will all be there. Richland Parks and Recreation will provide summer activities and lawn games. Registration for an all-age summer reading program will also be happening.

Get our free mobile app

The exciting announcement of the new library mascot will take place at 7 pm.

You don't want to miss the long anticipated, well-kept secret of the new library mascot. It all goes down at 7 pm at John Dam Plaza at 815 George Washington Way.

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker