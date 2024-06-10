Invitation to Richland’s Summer Pool Party This Saturday
Consider this your invitation to the City of Richland's 2nd Annual Dive Into Summer event THIS Saturday.
Bring the family for a FREE day of fun in Richland combining all the fun activities summer has to offer! There will be recreation, music, book challenges, crafts, big rigs, and a lot of information regarding community-wide activities going on all summer long.
What time does the event begin?
The afternoon starts with an afternoon $1 swim at 1:30 pm or the at 3:45 pm at George Prout Pool, at 1005 Swift Boulevard. From there, the festivities will move to John Dam Plaza.
What's happening at John Dam Plaza?
The local band Groove Principal will take over the Hapo Community stage, sponsored by Friends of the Richland Public Library. They'll play from 6 pm-8 pm. There will be a host of vendors on site, as well as food and beverages. Sweet Snack Attack, Popcorn Northwest and Miss Tamale will all be there. Richland Parks and Recreation will provide summer activities and lawn games. Registration for an all-age summer reading program will also be happening.
The exciting announcement of the new library mascot will take place at 7 pm.
You don't want to miss the long anticipated, well-kept secret of the new library mascot. It all goes down at 7 pm at John Dam Plaza at 815 George Washington Way.
