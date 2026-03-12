Major Detour Ahead: Dallas Road Roundabout Work in Richland
Heads up Richland drivers: construction on the Dallas Road roundabouts project resumes on Monday, March 16th. According to an update from the City of Richland:
Trowbridge Boulevard will be closed at the intersection of Dallas Road to finish the final pavement lift on the southeast corner of the intersection, install the final concrete median islands, and support other ongoing construction activities. The closure is expected to remain in place for approximately three weeks.
Motorists on Trowbridge Boulevard Will Be Detoured Using Gateway Avenue
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Trowbridge will be re-routed, and drivers are required to follow posted road work and detour signs. Motorists should plan for extra travel time, and exercise caution when traveling through the construction area.
The Dallas Road Roundabouts Project will introduce modern roundabouts designed to improve traffic efficiency, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.
Roundabouts Are Increasingly Common Because They Improve Safety and Traffic Flow
Studies by the Federal Highway Administration show that roundabouts can reduce serious injury crashes by 70-80% compared with traditional intersections. Unlike traffic lights, vehicles yield instead of stopping. Benefits include:
• Less waiting at red lights
• Continuous traffic movement
• Reduced traffic congestion
