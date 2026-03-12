Major Detour Ahead: Dallas Road Roundabout Work in Richland

Major Detour Ahead: Dallas Road Roundabout Work in Richland

- 1
cleargov.com
loading...

Heads up Richland drivers: construction on the Dallas Road roundabouts project resumes on Monday, March 16th. According to an update from the City of Richland:

Trowbridge Boulevard will be closed at the intersection of Dallas Road to finish the final pavement lift on the southeast corner of the intersection, install the final concrete median islands, and support other ongoing construction activities. The closure is expected to remain in place for approximately three weeks.

Motorists on Trowbridge Boulevard Will Be Detoured Using Gateway Avenue

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Trowbridge will be re-routed, and drivers are required to follow posted road work and detour signs. Motorists should plan for extra travel time, and exercise caution when traveling through the construction area.

The Dallas Road Roundabouts Project will introduce modern roundabouts designed to improve traffic efficiency, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Read More: Every Dollar Counts for Special Olympics WA at Jersey Mike's

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Roundabouts Are Increasingly Common Because They Improve Safety and Traffic Flow

Studies by the Federal Highway Administration show that roundabouts can reduce serious injury crashes by 70-80% compared with traditional intersections. Unlike traffic lights, vehicles yield instead of stopping. Benefits include:

• Less waiting at red lights
• Continuous traffic movement
• Reduced traffic congestion

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The longest highways in America

Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Categories: Tri-Cities News