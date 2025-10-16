City of Richland via Facebook City of Richland via Facebook loading...

Attention all motorists traveling in South Richland: Pack your patience and plan for extra time when traveling near one of the city's busiest intersections.

Construction Begins Monday, October 20th at Gage Boulevard and Leslie Road.

Plan for detours and delays. The construction project will upgrade existing ADA ramps and pedestrian push buttons to enhance accessibility and safety for all users.

The project includes improvements to ramps, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and site restoration. The pedestrian push buttons are expected to be installed in early 2026, once the necessary components are available.

Construction is expected to last approximately three weeks to complete most of the work. According to the City of Richland:

During construction, there will be no full intersection closures, but lane closures will occur depending on which corner of the intersection is being worked on. Pedestrian detour signs will be posted and maintained in accordance with the approved traffic control plan to ensure safe passage through the area.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to exercise patience and caution while traveling in the construction area. Follow all posted signage near the work zone.

More information is available online at richlandwa.gov or by calling 509-942-7500.

