Here's an opportunity to make your voice heard. The Richland City Council currently has a vacancy. Will you fill it?

The Richland City Council Is Accepting Applications From Qualified Residents

Residents who are interested filling the vacancy have until January 16th to apply. Late applications will NOT be accepted.

The seat was won by a candidate who died before the November general election in 2025. Voters elected Donald Landsman to position 4 in November, two months after he unexpectedly passed over the Labor Day weekend. Landsman won the election with more than 56% of the vote.

The Person Appointed by the City Council Will Serve Until December 31, 2027

The Richland City Council meets the first, and third Tuesday of each month at 6 pm at Richland City Hall. Council workshops are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Applicants who are eligible must:

• Be at least 18 years old

• Be a registered voter

• Have resided in the City of Richland for at least 2-years prior to appointment

• Be a U.S. citizen Not hold any other public office (except for service in the National Guard, organized reserves, or as a Notary Public

• Not be employed by the City of Richland

Apply Now: Help Shape Richland on City Council

Applicants must submit a completed application and resume by 5 pm on Wednesday, January 16th, 2026. Applications are available here.

