City of Richland Seeks Volunteers for Several Boards, Committees, and Commissions

The City of Richland is seeking interested citizens to serve on boards, committees and commissions.

Help Shape Richland: Join a Board or Commission Today

These volunteer positions provide an opportunity for community members to get involved, share their expertise, and help shape important decisions affecting the future of Richland. Applications are now being accepted for current vacancies and upcoming term expirations.

The City Has Several Openings on 7 of Its Boards, Committees, and Commissions

• Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Citizens Review Committee

• Board of Adjustment

• Economic Development Committee

• Library Board

• Lodging Tax Advisory Committee

• Personnel Committee

• Utility Advisory Committee

City of Richland Invites Residents to Join Committees

According to the City of Richland website, when there are board, commission, or committee (BCC) open positions, they are listed under the News Section. As vacancies become available throughout the year, you are encouraged to check the News Section or sign up for automatic notification of the BCC vacancies through eNotification.

Richland's various boards, commissions and committees serve the City in numerous different ways, to include rendering advice to City Council, deciding appeals or civil violations, reviewing and making recommendations on land use and other related regulations, and taking public testimony on the City's behalf. Most appointments to the City's boards, commissions and committees are made by the Richland City Council.

For more information, contact the Richland City Clerk's Office at 509-942-7389.

