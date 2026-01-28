Richland Police are asking for your help. Caught on camera! The're asking the community for assistance in identifying a suspect from a recent theft.

The Police Department has a segment on Facebook called Wanted Wednesday, where they feature people wanted for theft, and various crimes. The suspects are caught on camera. And, with ther public's assistance, they're usually identified pretty quickly, and apprehended.

This Suspect Is Wanted for Theft at Circle K on Columbia Center Boulevard

Take a closer look. Surely, someone can identify the star from this week's 'Security Cam Chronicles.' If you know who this individual is, please conatact the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333, and reference the above case number. Or, you can submit a tip via their website at richlandwa.gov/policetips. You can also submit your tip anonymously, here.

If you have any information that can help the Richland Police Department, there are several ways to get in touch.

Submit a phone tip

Submit an anonymous tip

Submit a cyber tip

If you witness a crime happening right now, call 9-1-1.

When You Should Call 9-1-1 and When You Should NOT:

When there is a medical emergency, fire, or immediate threat to a person or property. For Non-Emergency Situations, please call 509-628-0333 .

call 9-1-1 for information. You can get information on social services in our area by calling 2-1-1. Do NOT call 9-1-1 to report power outages. Visit our Resources page for Utility contact information.

