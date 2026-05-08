Richland Police Respond to Deadly George Washington Way Crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 23-year old man.
On Friday at 3:50 am, Richland Police Officers responded to the one-vehicle collision at George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue. The vehicle had flipped onto its top. According to the Richland Police Department:
The vehicle sustained significant damage as a result of the crash. Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Local traffic was impacted. I came upon the scene on my way to work this morning. Instantly, my heart was heavy with grief for the victim.
This intersection has had many accidents and collisions over the years.
The City of Richland is working to replace the traffic pole.
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