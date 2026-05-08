A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 23-year old man.

On Friday at 3:50 am, Richland Police Officers responded to the one-vehicle collision at George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue. The vehicle had flipped onto its top. According to the Richland Police Department:

The vehicle sustained significant damage as a result of the crash. Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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Local traffic was impacted. I came upon the scene on my way to work this morning. Instantly, my heart was heavy with grief for the victim.

This intersection has had many accidents and collisions over the years.

The City of Richland is working to replace the traffic pole.

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LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli