If you haven't made plans yet for Easter, this may be the invitation to HOP on! According to the City of Richland Parks and Recreation, all families across the Tri-Cities are invited to Bunny Brunch 2026.

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It's a celebration of Spring's arrival on Saturday, March 28th, from 10 am to 1 pm, at the Richland Community Center (500 Amon Park Drive).

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Register Your Breakfast Time HERE

• Pre-registration for food is $5 per person until March 27th

• Day of Registration is $7 per person

After you eat, stick around for fun yard games, blocks, Bunny Bingo, crafts, vendors, live music, and colorful face painting that add to the festive fun for kids and adults alike. It’s a relaxed and joyful way to gather, celebrate the season, and make sweet springtime memories together.

Be Sure to Hang Out for All the Fun! Snap a Photo With the Spring Bunny and Crew!

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What's an Easter-Egg-Stravaganza Without an Egg Hunt?

Be sure to bring all the littles by the egg hunt zone to find colorful eggs filled with candy and toys.

Richland's Bunny Brunch 2026 features yard games, crafts, Bunny Bingo, live music, vendor booths, interactive play zones, and more! Everyone is invited to participate in games of volleyball, jenga, connect 4, and more!

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