The Most Beautiful, Underrated City in Oregon to Retire to
I'd be lying if I said I haven't thought about where I'll be spending my golden years. In fact, every visit to the doctor's office reminds me that I need to have a will made. It's been on my "To Do" list for several years, now. Whenever I hear people discussing Florida, I always think of retirement.
Also Read: More Macy's Stores Closing, 3 in Washington, and 2 in Oregon
While I love living in the state of Washington, I'm not 100% sure I'll retire here. I don't even know WHEN I plan to retire. I just know that I'm looking for the most pleasant place on the planet.
Cost of living is definitely a factor to consider when choosing an area to settle in.
According to a report from GoBankingRates.com, retirees:
want to ride off into the sunset in a location that offers the perfect combination of affordability and quality of life.
While Fort Lee, New Jersey was ranked #1, Rocky River Ohio was #2, both ranking high for livability. Florida has 8 cities on the top 20 list.
Ashland, Oregon is ranked #13 with the following stats:
- Livability: 82/100
- Monthly cost of living: $5,017
- Percentage of population 65-plus: 27.8%
- Total annual cost of living with Social Security benefits: $37,794
- 15 years cost of living with Social Security benefits: $566,915
I've never been to the City of Ashland. It's the BEST Small Arts Town in America. The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is a HUGE, popular event. Ashland has many theatres and festivals. There's also the Ashland Springs Hotel. Check out Ashland. It looks like an interesting place. See if you agree with the following post of "worst and best" states to retire.
The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire
Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: Best Counties To Retire to in Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker
5 Unusual Family Attractions That You'll Love in Oregon
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
See Why Washingtonians Flock to AZ for Warmer Weather
Gallery Credit: Faith Martin