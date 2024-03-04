Is Washington Safe as Popular Steakhouse Closes 41 Locations?
The parent company of popular restaurants has announced the closing of more than 40 locations.
When I read the news, originally, I was shocked to learn that one of our favorites, Outback Steakhouse is included in the portfolio of Bloomin' Brands Inc.
Fans of Outback Steakhouse shouldn't be surprised their local steakhouse shuts down.
Bloomin' Brands revealed that it closed the 41 "underperforming locations." They were closed because of a "variety of factors," including sales, and a majority of the locations were older assets with leases from the '90s and early 200s.
The closures also include Bonefish Grill, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and Carrabba's Italian Grill. The company says it will not be a releasing a list of restaurants its closing.
When I need a gift for someone, an Outback Steakhouse gift card is my go-to gift.
In fact, it's a family favorite. My mom loves the Bloomin' Onion, mate! You can sign up for a FREE Bloomin' Onion on the Outback website. For years, we've been taking my mother out for her birthday dinner at Outback Steakhouse. She loves it. And, that makes us love it. According to numerous reports, including CNN:
Remember all the Aussie voiced TV commercials?
There are 13 Outback Steakhouse restaurants in Washington State.
Hopefully the locations in Washington are not underperforming. We have a location in Kennewick. I know I'll be visiting in the very near future. I don't want to even think about NOT having Outback Steakhouse available.
