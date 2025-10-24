A Renton man is behind bars charged with multiple counts of robbery after Police say he robbed two pawn shops using a sledgehemmer.

The 29-year old man is in jail on $150,000 bail, charged with several counts of robbery and unlawful firearm possession.

Da'sean Harrison was arrested at his home in Renton, after he tried to run from officers.

After a lengthy investigation, the suspect is accused of using a sledgehemmer in two pawn shop robberies.

• One pawn shop in Renton was robbed in January.

• The other pawn shop in Shoreline was robbed in February

Thieves Took More Than $350,000 in Jewelry, Coins, and Other Items.

During Harrison's arrest, Police recovered a loaded firearm, meth, fentanyl, a scale, and more than $1,000 cash.

The investigation is continuing, while the Seattle and Everett Police Departments are also referring charges against Harrison for similar crimes.