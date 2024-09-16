Remarkable Rescue: Woman Survives 150-Foot Fall in Washington

Whatcom County Fire District 14

A woman is recovering after falling more than 150-feet at Racehorse Falls, near Deming.

The incident happened Tuesday around 2 pm, when Whatcom County Fire District 14 received a 911 call from the injured woman, who fell from the trail. Upon arrival, firefighters found the woman had fallen 50 to 60 feet, and then tumbled another 100 feet down a slippery rock slope. She reportedly landed in a pool of water about 15 feet from land.

The Woman Got to the Water's Edge, Pulled Herself Out, and Called for Help.

Whatcom County Fire District 14
Rescue Crews Rapelled Down, and Secured the Injured Woman Into a Litter.

They lifted her out of the canyon, and using a wheeled litter, moved the hiker about 1/3 of a mile to a waiting medic unit from the Bellingham Fire Department. The seriously injured woman was taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, before she was transferred to a facility in Seattle.


This is the 5th High Angle Rescue at Racehorse Falls This Year Alone.

Whatcom County Fire District 14
Authorities remind hikers to be extra cautious when exploring, especially near cliffs. Hikers are encouraged to hike with a partner when possible, and be aware of posted signs.

