Popular Burger Joint With 31 Washington Locations to Close Dozens

It Seems Like M and More Businesses are Closing Down These Days.

Add Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews to the list. The restaurant chain known for its burgers and bottomless is expected to consider alternatives for "under-performing" restaurants.

According to the quarterly earnings report, Red Robin will evaluate options and possible closures of approximately 70 underperforming locations.

Red Robin First Opened in Seattle in 1969 and in 1979 Opened in Yakima.

I had NO idea the franchise got started in Washington! Today there are 498 Red Robin restaurants all accross the nation and in British Cpolumbia, Canada. There are 31 Red Robin locations in Washington. There's one in Kennewick, which is a great place to have dinner before events at the Toyota Center.

Red Robin's President and Chief Executive Officer Offered the Following:

"The last two years have been transformational years for Red Robin, and I'm  proud to say we began to see the benefit of our work as we progressed through 2024, culminating in a 600-basis point improvement in traffic trends from the first quarter of the year to the fourth. We also gained traction in our cost-saving initiatives to translate our top-line momentum during the fourth quarter into a 19.0% increase in adjusted EBITDA. While financial results for 2024 fell well below our original expectations, we've made substantial improvements to the guest experience and believe we still have a significant opportunity ahead of us to reach the full potential of our iconic brand."

