Critical Fire Danger for PNW: Red Flag Warning in Effect
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning and a heat advisory for much of Eastern Washington and the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, extremely low humidities, and stronger winds combine together producing a greater risk of fire danger.
• If you're allowed to burn in your area, burn barrels should be covered with a metal cover, with holes not larger than 3/4 of an inch.
• Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks can blow into leaves or grass ignite a fire, and spread rapidly.
• Put out all fires properly. (This means drowning the fire with lots of water. Stir the the ash and remnants to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water till it's cold. Do not leave charcoal on the ground.)
• NEVER throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle.
The Red Flag Warning for Benton County remains in effect till 10 pm, Wednesday.
What is a DRY thunderstorm?
In a nutshell, a dry thunderstorm produces rain that falls from the cloud and evaporates. It doesn't reach the ground surface.
