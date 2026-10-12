The American Red Cross is asking for people to give blood or platelets to help keep the blood supply as strong as possible. As they work to rebuild and maintain the national blood supply

Donors of All Blood Types Are Needed Now

As we head deeper into the colder months, the need for blood and platelet donors remains constant. The Red Cross says someone in the United States needs blood or platelets Every two seconds. Officials say that need continues through the holidays. They're urging people to make and keep donation appointments.

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Type O and Type B-negative are especially in high demand, though ALL blood types are needed and welcome. Donations typically start to slow down in the fall and during the holidays. When the blood supply is stable, blood products can be moved wherever and whenever needed.

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A Single Donation Appointment Could Help a Local Patient

Don't wait. Make an appointment today and keep it on your calendar. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-Red Cross to schedule your donation appointment. Those who give through October 18, 2026 will receive a $15 e-gift card.

All who come to give Oct. 19-Nov. 22, 2026, will get up to $20 in Gift Cards ─ that's a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email and 500 bonus points, which can be redeemed for a $10 e-gift card through Blood Donor Rewards! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Maze for details.

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