Introducing a Vital Recovery Center for the Tri-Cities Community

Finally! Benton County is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Columbia Valley Center (CVCR) in Kennewick.

• Tuesday, November 12 at 2 pm

• Old Kennewick General Hospital (KGH) 216 West 10th Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336

The Tri-Cities is the only major metropolitan area in the state that does not have a residential substance use treatment facility or a detox unit.

The recovery center will provide addiction recovery and crisis stabilization services to those in need. The center is set to be completed by December 2025.

The Columbia Valley Center for Recovery will operate with a "No Wrong Door" model, accepting all patients regardless of acuity, condition or ability to pay. The facility will house services that are available 24/7/365 as an alternative to arrest and incarceration or being brought to hospital emergency rooms for persons experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Provide timely treatment to addicted and/or mentally ill persons to help restore them to full and productive lives

Facilitate participation of families of persons who choose treatment, thus increasing success rate

Assist law enforcement and health care providers by offering local services for advanced care and treatment

Increase public safety and hygiene

Reduce repeat visits to emergency departments by persons in crisis, thus reducing ED costs and shortening wait times

Reduce crime and recidivism, thus lowering local law enforcement costs and workload

Keep treatment dollars in the Tri-Cities

Provide substantial return on investment for employers currently sending employees to non-local treatment centers

Attract more and highly qualifies medical and mental health providers to the region

Promote neighborhood revitalization and stability

Attract additional (“business multiplier”) services and jobs to meet the needs of CVCR patients and staff

Increase tax revenue from salaries and supplies/services purchased locally.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system