Introducing a Vital Recovery Center for the Tri-Cities Community
Finally! Benton County is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Columbia Valley Center (CVCR) in Kennewick.
• Tuesday, November 12 at 2 pm
• Old Kennewick General Hospital (KGH) 216 West 10th Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336
The Tri-Cities is the only major metropolitan area in the state that does not have a residential substance use treatment facility or a detox unit.
The recovery center will provide addiction recovery and crisis stabilization services to those in need. The center is set to be completed by December 2025.
The Columbia Valley Center for Recovery will operate with a "No Wrong Door" model, accepting all patients regardless of acuity, condition or ability to pay. The facility will house services that are available 24/7/365 as an alternative to arrest and incarceration or being brought to hospital emergency rooms for persons experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
How will the Columbia Valley Center for Recovery benefit Tri-Cities?
Provide timely treatment to addicted and/or mentally ill persons to help restore them to full and productive lives
Facilitate participation of families of persons who choose treatment, thus increasing success rate
Assist law enforcement and health care providers by offering local services for advanced care and treatment
Increase public safety and hygiene
Reduce repeat visits to emergency departments by persons in crisis, thus reducing ED costs and shortening wait times
Reduce crime and recidivism, thus lowering local law enforcement costs and workload
Keep treatment dollars in the Tri-Cities
Provide substantial return on investment for employers currently sending employees to non-local treatment centers
Attract more and highly qualifies medical and mental health providers to the region
Promote neighborhood revitalization and stability
Attract additional (“business multiplier”) services and jobs to meet the needs of CVCR patients and staff
Increase tax revenue from salaries and supplies/services purchased locally.