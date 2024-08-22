How Can You Recognize Someone is New to Washington?

Canva

I've lived in Washington for 10-years and I've been out of Tri-Cities a handful of times. I would be considered one of the people easily to let you know that "I'm new to Washington," even though, I am not. There are several famous landmarks I've never visited. They include:

Canva
loading...

The Space Needle (I've been near it several times, NEVER inside)
The Gum Wall
Public Market
Woodland Park Zoo
Olympic National Park

And, it's only been 10.Long.Years. Maybe, I should take a week and go visit Seattle. I've been to the city on several occasions, usually for concerts. I keep meaning to stay longer and get up in that Space Needle.

Canva
loading...

According to a post on reddit, one real tell-all sign someone is new to Washington, is using an umbrella. People can instantly recognize someone who is not from Washington by the way they pronounce town names. It's not hard to mispronounce a lot of towns, here. Naturally, the most commonly mis-pronounced towns include:

Puyallup...(pyoo·a·luhp)
Sequim...(Skwim)
Pend Oreille...(pon-der-ay)

Canva
loading...

Reddit, currently features the rather entertaining post, "What are some tells that let you know someone is new to Washington?" Along with all the responses and opinions, it's also eye opening for me. Of all the responses, how many of those towns have YOU visited? Are you like me? Yeah, I live here, and, I'm STILL new to Washington. I'm going to have to do something about that. I'll let you know how my Seattle vacation goes.

What are some tells that let you know someone is new to Washington?
byu/TopDistribution2863 inWashington

