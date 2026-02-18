A 33-year old motorist faces charges of reckless driving and recklessly endangering after he crashed into a family home in Oregon. And, what's more, there's surveillance video of the incident.

The Crash Happened in the Middle of the Night on Friday, February 13th

According to a press release from the Tigard, OR Police Department, just before 3 am, witnesses reported the motorist was driving recklessly and speeding before the crash in the 13000 block of SW Larkwood Place.

Surveillance Captures Shocking Truck Crash Into Tigard Home

Officers believe he was heading westbound on SW Scholls Ferry Road, hit a dirt mound on the side of the road and launched roughly 100 feet into the air and over a 3-foot brick wall before crashing into the side of the house.

Upon Arrival, Police Found the Driver, Jacob Hankins Unconscious

Tigard Police Department vis Facebook Tigard Police Department vis Facebook loading...

Both Hankins and a passenger were trapped inside the truck. Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue had to extricate them both. They were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: DUI Driver Hits 102 mph, Crashes, & Fights WSP Trooper

Fortunately, no one inside the family home was injured in the collision. However, the home sustained extensive damage.

Police are continuing their investigation, and additional charges may be pending.

Get our free mobile app

5 of Washington State’s Most Deadly Roads Are Close to Tri-Cities 5 of Washington State's deadliest roads should have drivers take caution when driving them. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals