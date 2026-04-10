Traffic Alert For Reata Road Closure Starting April 13
Warmer weather brings road construction, and it definitely has Tri-Cities motorists on alert with various projects.
Reata Road Closure Ahead: Roundabout Construction Continues
The City of Richland has announced a temporary closure of Reata Road beginning on Monday, April 13th. Reata Road will be closed in BOTH directions between Soouthgate Way and Badger View Road.
Detour Signs Will Be in Place for Motorists to Observe
There will be a signed detour in place directing traffic from Sagebrush Road to Bermuda Road in both directions. According to the City of Richland:
Local access will be maintained for the duration of the closure for residents on the south side of Reata Road, as well as access to Southgate Way.
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How Long Will Traffic Be Detoured for the Closure?
The Reata Road closure is expected to remain in place for about two months. This depends on construction progress and of course, weather conditions. Motorists are advised to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and exercise caution when traveling in construction zones.
Delays Are Expected - Pack Your Patience
This project is to provide an additional intersection connection for the Gage Blvd. extension with Reata Rd. while providing an additional access point to the South Orchard community currently being developed.
The anticipated completion date of the construction project is June, 2026.
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