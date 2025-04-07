What You Need to Know About Skipping the REAL ID in Washington

The Deadline for REAL ID Compliance to Fly Aboard Domestic Flights is Approaching.

May 7th is the date you'll need to present proper identification to get past TSA and to enter federal buldings. What is Real ID? According to the United States Department of Homeland Security:

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses and identification cards.” The Act and implementing regulations establish minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibit federal agencies from accepting for certain official purposes noncompliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Will a Washington Enhanced Drivers License Pass for Real ID?

According to TSA.gov, acceptable identification at the TSA checkpoint include:

State-issued Enhanced Driver's License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

What If You Arrive at the Airport Without Acceptable ID?

You may still be allowed to fly. TSA will have you complete an identity verification process. If you'r identity is confirmed, you'll be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint. You may have to undergo additional screening.

***TSA recommends people without acceptable identification to arrive at least 3-hours in advance of their flight time.***

