Two males were arrested for reclkless driving after sheriff's deputies witnessed them street racing.

Last Tuesday, September 8th around 9:30 pm, a speed emphasis was being conducted on Bridgeport Way West, when a deputy saw two vehicles alongside each other.

Both Vehicles Took Off at a High Rate of Speed

A traffic stop was attempted, but unsuccessful. A short time later, both vehicles were seen at a parking lot. The suspects were inside a local business, and the deputy established probable cause for reckless driving and street racing.

Read More: Stolen Semi Crashes Into Police Cars, Injures 4 Everett Officers

The Dash Cam shows One Vehicle Accelerate to 107-mph in a 35-mph Zone

The two 25-year old males were ultimately taken into custody and arrested. They were booked into the Pierce County Jail for reckless driving and street racing.

Per Washington laws for street racing that were adopted in January of 2024, any vehicle involved in street racing will have a 72-hour impound hold and can be seized for search warrants to gather evidence of street racing. On a second offense of street racing, the vehicle is subject to forfeiture.

Both unregistered vehicles were later impounded as evidence.

Police remind motorists that city streets are NOT for racing.

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