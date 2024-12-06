• QVC Issues Recall of More Than One Million Temp-tations Oven Gloves

•Due to Burn Hazard

If you're a QVC shopper and a fan of the popular Temp-tations line, this may be for you. And, if you're baking, be careful. Check your oven mitts.

More than one million pairs of Temp-tations Oven Gloves have been recalled by QVC after dozens of reported injuries. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission:

This recall involves Temp-tations Oven Gloves imported and sold by QVC in single pairs, sets of two and in sets with drying mats or trivets. The recalled oven gloves were sold in a variety of colors, including blue, yellow, red, floral and summer shell prints under the following model numbers: K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388 and K309516. They are made of cotton and elastane and come in small and large sizes. “Temp-tations by Tara” is printed on a label stitched to the inside of the gloves.

The oven gloves can fail to provide sufficient protection from heat.

QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, including 92 minor burns. The Temp-tations oven gloves were sold on QVC from August 2018 through August 2024 for between $4 and $14 a pair. If you purchased these oven gloves, stop using them and contact QVC for a refund. QVC can be reached at 888-770-7119 from 8:30 am to 6 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday, or through this QVC online recall page.

