Okay, let's be real. Finding a first-date bar that isn't a total vibe-killer is harder than it should be.I mean, to begin with, having a first date at a bar I don't think would be ideal. But if you were to have your first date with someone at a bar or maybe a bar/restaurant, which one would you choose?

I often wonder if these places even think about comfortable seating.

Trust me, nothing kills a potential spark faster than trying to focus on witty banter while your butt bones are screaming from sitting on a metal chair.

Or how about the loud, annoying noise those metal chairs make every time someone pulls one out to sit in or pushes it in when leaving

And don't even get me started on fluorescent lighting and loud, open-seating, cafeteria-style crowd noise. This is just painful.

Seriously, is romance dead?

I've done my research, and I've got opinions. (Surprise!)

Let's talk about what actually makes a first-date bar work, from the right music to the perfect wine list, and why a charming server can be a total game-changer.

If I'm honest, I'll admit that I haven't dated enough to know for sure what other people want in a bar for a first date. But I think it's hard not to be distracted with discomfort if you are seated in uncomfortable chairs. So, comfortable seating is first on my list!

Secondly, the atmosphere. Is the chatter so loud you can't hear yourself think? Is there noise coming from the kitchen? Poor lighting and tacky decor? Does it smell weird like they never replaced the carpet from when smoking was allowed in bars?

That would not be ideal for an intimate conversation or a romantic vibe. In my opinion.(and since I'm writing the story, I guess I get to share my opinion.LOL) But, seriously, I want yours too.

I'm constantly amazed at how many venues are just simply NOT pleasant to be in.

Next, what do they have going on there?

If it's live entertainment, I think a solo guitar player or a duo is more than enough to add a touch of romantic energy.

Music is always a good mood enhancer (unless it's too loud or obnoxious music). But nothing says romance like a song playing softly in the background while you gaze into each other's eyes or a quietly played song with a good groove.

If it happens to be a full 'live band,' there needs to be comfortable seating far enough from the stage area so you can have those 'first date conversations'

Then, if all is going well, maybe a dance is in order close to the stage.

Now that those things clear, let's talk food.

I like a place that has affordable appetizers or yummy entre's that are reasonably priced and a place should also have a good wine list to pair the food with.

Last but certainly not least a Friendly staff. A great server can add so much to the conversation and overall feel of the evening and can even help a first date seem less awkward.

So how am I doing so far? Do you agree with any of this?

I've played music at lots of area venues through the years. And, while there are many qualities to all of them, for a first date night, I think there is one clear choice. To reiterate, here's the list of what we are looking for in a venue for a first date.

1. Comfortable Seating- Cozy booths, soft seating

2. Romantic Atmosphere- lighting, appealing decor

3. Appropriate Entertainment- Good acoustics, soft music

4. Good Food- A Variety of appetizers and entre's

5. Affordability: Reasonalble prices

6. Good Wine List

7. Friendly Staff

Ultimately, the best place for a first date depends on your and your date's individual preferences. But I hope this helps to get you thinking about what kind of venue you want to go to if you do have a first date. Or any date for that matter!

So, my choice is: Drum Roll Please....

1. @Michelle's in Richland- Henderson Loop Rd. It has all these attributes, followed by the next two.

2. The Bradley

3. The Social

Those are my top 3. Let me know yours. Send me an app chat!

