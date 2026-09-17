I knew instantly when I saw the following post on social media that I was going to share it, as well.

Puyallup Police Officer Shows Off Piano Playing Talent

This Puyallup Police officer plays the piano perfectly! What a talent! I wonder if he moonlights as a musician.

Personally, I've Always Been Jealous of Piano Players

While growing up, all my friends knew how to play. So, I was tickled when my dad came home with a used organ he purchased at a garage sale. No joke. I was determined to master the keyboards.

Does Everyone Start Learning the Piano With "When the Saints Go Marching In?"

When I googled, it came up as "Easy Piano Sheet Music." I played the keyboards for a maybe, month or two. Later, I joined the grade school band. I couldn't purse my lips correctly to play a single note on the flute.

So, I Settled for Learning to Play the Clarinet

Patti Banner Patti Banner

I played the clarinet for years. I did master the clarinet, which I still have. Recently, I took it out, but could NOT play single in-tune note. Not.one.note. I still wish I had a keyboard.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman