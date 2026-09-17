Puyallup Officer’s Keyboard Performance Touches Hearts Across Community

Puyallup Officer’s Keyboard Performance Touches Hearts Across Community

Photo by Gabriel Gurrola on Unsplash

I knew instantly when I saw the following post on social media that I was going to share it, as well.

Puyallup Police Officer Shows Off Piano Playing Talent

This Puyallup Police officer plays the piano perfectly! What a talent! I wonder if he moonlights as a musician.

Personally, I've Always Been Jealous of Piano Players

While growing up, all my friends knew how to play. So, I was tickled when my dad came home with a used organ he purchased at a garage sale. No joke. I was determined to master the keyboards.

Does Everyone Start Learning the Piano With "When the Saints Go Marching In?"

When I googled, it came up as "Easy Piano Sheet Music." I played the keyboards for a maybe, month or two. Later, I joined the grade school band. I couldn't purse my lips correctly to play a single note on the flute.

So, I Settled for Learning to Play the Clarinet

Patti Banner
Patti Banner

I played the clarinet for years. I did master the clarinet, which I still have. Recently, I took it out, but could NOT play single in-tune note. Not.one.note. I still wish I had a keyboard.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family

Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more.  

Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years

Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured