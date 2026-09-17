Puyallup Officer’s Keyboard Performance Touches Hearts Across Community
I knew instantly when I saw the following post on social media that I was going to share it, as well.
Puyallup Police Officer Shows Off Piano Playing Talent
This Puyallup Police officer plays the piano perfectly! What a talent! I wonder if he moonlights as a musician.
Personally, I've Always Been Jealous of Piano Players
While growing up, all my friends knew how to play. So, I was tickled when my dad came home with a used organ he purchased at a garage sale. No joke. I was determined to master the keyboards.
Does Everyone Start Learning the Piano With "When the Saints Go Marching In?"
When I googled, it came up as "Easy Piano Sheet Music." I played the keyboards for a maybe, month or two. Later, I joined the grade school band. I couldn't purse my lips correctly to play a single note on the flute.
So, I Settled for Learning to Play the Clarinet
I played the clarinet for years. I did master the clarinet, which I still have. Recently, I took it out, but could NOT play single in-tune note. Not.one.note. I still wish I had a keyboard.
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Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman
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Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer