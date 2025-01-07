Public House 255-Facebook Public House 255-Facebook loading...

Public House 255 is officially opening to the public in Richland on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post:

Soft open tonight. Words can not express the support we recieved tonight. Thank you for taking the time to join us tonight! We go live this Weds! Our hearts are full.❤️

Friends are already raving about the new venture for owners Will and Maigh Willingham. Formerly home to Fat Olives, the Willinghams have been working on Public House 255 for quite a while. And now, their efforts have come to fruition. Public House 255 will be open from 11 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday.

The menu at Public House 255 features a broad variety.

From appetizers, or 'shareables', to soups, salads, burgers, pizza, and house specialties, there's an option for every taste.

There's also a keto bowl selection. Some of the Public House 255 specialties include fish & chips, seared duck, island chicken, and a 14 oz. ribeye selection.

Cocktails, local beer, draft, cans, and bottles, and PNW wines are served at Public House 255. Of course non-alcoholic beverages are available, as well. Soda, coffee, tea, lemonade, juice and water will pair nicely with your entree.

I'm extremely excited for Public House 255! I know pizza fans, like my hubby, Jeff, will be super stoked for the pizza variety. There are some really different pies. White Clam, Pad Thai, Street Taco, and The Big Dill are just a few.

Public House 255 is located at 255 Williams Boulevard in Richland.

