Recreational shellfish harvesting in Washington is currently closed in certain areas of the state due to unsafe levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP).

The Closure Includes Several Species of Shellfish

• Clams

• Geoduck

• Mussels

• Oysters

• Scallops

• Snails

The closure does NOT include crab or shrimp. Crabmeat isn't known to contain the paralytic shellfish toxin, however, the guts may contain unsafe levels. Always clean crab thoroughly.

A complete list of public beaches and status by county is available at the Washington State Department of Health. Shellfish harvesting enthusiasts can get updates on the recorded hotline for Biotoxin Closures at 800-562-5632. Check the safety map here.

People may become ill from consuming contaminated shellfish with paralytic shellfish poison. The biotoxin affects the nervous system, paralyzing muscles. The toxin isn't detectable by looking at the shellfish.

What Are the Symptoms of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning?

Early symptoms include tingling of the lips and tongue, which may begin within minutes of eating toxic shellfish or may take an hour or two to develop. Symptoms may progress to tingling of fingers and toes and then loss of control of arms and legs, followed by difficulty in breathing. Some people feel nauseous or experience a sense of floating.

* If symptoms are severe, call 911 or have someone take you to the emergency room.

If symptoms are mild, call your healthcare provider or the Washington Poison Center at 800-222-1222.

