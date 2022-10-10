Emerging Details Have to Worry Protester Tackling LA Rams

At first seeing a protester on the NFL football field was not strange until he was tackled by a couple players from the Rams. Now those players are caught up in accusations that could mean serious trouble for them.

Who are the players involved?

The payers involved in the incident are Takk McKinley and Bobby Wagner from the LA Rams. See the tackle in the Tweet below.

Afte the game Wagner said this about tackling the protester. "It’s behind me. I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don’t know what that (pink smoke) is. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do" according to Today. I am guessing he is thinking about it much more now that these shocking details about the protester are coming to light.

What Was Released About the NFL Canister Protester?

First the Associated Press reported that a woman came forward claiming her son was the one tackled and that he was 10 years old. Police say the boy was older then 10 years old but cannot say his age because he "is a juvenile." The police explain the mother's comment by saying she had " several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field."

What Does It Mean for Wagner and McKinley if Protester Was a Minor?

Honestly the entire situation is strange and there is no telling how it is eventually going to end. If the accusations are true, it could mean really big problems for both players. They probably should have let security and police do their job, even though we are guilty of cheering them on when it happened.

