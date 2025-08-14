Prosser Police and Washington State Patrol teamed together to apprehend a road-rage suspect. The incident occurred Wednessday afternoon in Prosser.

Officers Were Dispatched to I-82 for a Motorist Brandishing a Gun at Another Driver.

A Police officer located the suspect vehicle traveling westbound I-82 through Prosser.

A High-Risk Traffic Stop Was Initiated Near Grandview.

According to the Prosser Police Department, the male suspect was taken into custody without incident. The investigation was turned over to Washington State Patrol for further investigation.

Displaying a weapon meant to intimidate or causes alarm for the safety of others is ILLEGAL.

Brandishing a Firearm (RCW 9.41.270) in Washington State Is a Gross Misdemeanor.

It shall be unlawful for any person to carry, exhibit, display, or draw any firearm, dagger, sword, knife or other cutting or stabbing instrument, club, or any other weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm, in a manner, under circumstances, and at a time and place that either manifests an intent to intimidate another or that warrants alarm for the safety of other persons.

The offense is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000, and you may lose your concealed pistol license.

You can be charged with "drive-by" shooting if aiming or discharging a firearm, loaded or not, at or toward any human being while driving.

