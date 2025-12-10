The Prosser Rest Area always is a busy stop. However, recently, it's been hot-bed for criminal activity. On Tuesday, December 9th, at about 1:30 pm, officers were made aware of a wanted fugitive in the area.

The Fugitive Had a Nationwide Extradition No-Bail Felony Warrant for His Arrest.

According to the Prosser Police Department, the dangerous subject was wanted out of Idaho for the following charges:

• Assault - Aggravated (with Deadly Weapon)

• Assault or Battery Upon Certain Personnel - Aggravated Enhancement

• Property - Malicious Injury to Property

• Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

• Driving Without Privilages

The Prosser Police Department along with Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office worked together to locate the suspect at the Posser Rest area, at 19 Merlot Drive. The fugitive was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Benton County Jail.

On Monday, a robbery took place at the popular Rest Area. A male victim was assaulted by two individuals and robbed of items during a Facebook Marketplace exchange. Soon after, a Prosser man was located and arrested at a local residence. The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail.

